Thursday Mar 11 2021
Sources slam Meghan Markle’s claims of 'handing over' her passport to the Firm

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Experts recently weighed in on Meghan Markle’s claims about “turning over” her passport to the royal family after becoming a member of the household.

While the claim caused quite a bit of stir and gained massive traction online, royal author Margaret Holder is not quite convinced. She told The Sun, “Of course the Royal Family would want to keep Meghan’s passport safe.”

“But it’s unthinkable she didn’t carry it for personal and private trips such as her New York baby shower, travelling to see friends in Canada, partying in Amsterdam and going to Lake Como with George Clooney.”

For those unaware, the claim came during Oprah’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and she was even quoted saying, “You couldn’t just go. You couldn’t. I mean, you have to understand, as well, when I joined that family, that was the last time, until we came here, that I saw my passport, my driver’s licence, my keys. All that gets turned over. I didn’t see any of that any more.”

