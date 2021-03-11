Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

Pakistani actress Minal Khan certainly knows how to turn heads.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a gorgeous photo of herself.

The diva can be seen dressed in a peach pink ethnic top which enhanced her beauty.

The star let her long hair loose, framing her face and adding to the casual look.

Needless to say, her gorgeous post left fans swooning as they showered the star with love and compliments.

"Hey prettiest," one fan wrote.

"Love you so much," another user commented.

Take a look:







