Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Thursday Mar 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 11, 2021

Pakistani actress Minal Khan certainly knows how to turn heads.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared a gorgeous photo of herself.

The diva can be seen dressed in a peach pink ethnic top which enhanced her beauty.

The star let her long hair loose, framing her face and adding to the casual look.

Needless to say, her gorgeous post left fans swooning as they showered the star with love and compliments. 

"Hey prettiest," one fan wrote.

"Love you so much," another user commented.

Take a look:



More From Showbiz:

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar includes Abdullah Siddiqui, Shamoon Ismail in playlist

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar includes Abdullah Siddiqui, Shamoon Ismail in playlist
Shahroz Subzwari responds to Yasir Hussain's take on star not fit for movies

Shahroz Subzwari responds to Yasir Hussain's take on star not fit for movies
Vidya Balan touches on being ‘taken for granted’ in marriages

Vidya Balan touches on being ‘taken for granted’ in marriages
YouTuber Zaid Ali excited being months away from parenthood

YouTuber Zaid Ali excited being months away from parenthood
Wanted to become professional cricketer: Atif Aslam reveals his journey into music

Wanted to become professional cricketer: Atif Aslam reveals his journey into music
Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday wishes to girlfriend Aima Baig

Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday wishes to girlfriend Aima Baig
Kareena Kapoor gets new hair makeover post birth of second baby

Kareena Kapoor gets new hair makeover post birth of second baby
Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s stunning selfie takes the internet by storm

Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s stunning selfie takes the internet by storm
Ushna Shah reminds colorist Pakistan what their ‘missing out on’

Ushna Shah reminds colorist Pakistan what their ‘missing out on’
Mahira Khan indulges in sweet Instagram banter with Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui

Mahira Khan indulges in sweet Instagram banter with Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui
Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured by Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese

Amitabh Bachchan to be honoured by Christopher Nolan, Martin Scorsese

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam’s music video ‘Har Funn Maula’ is out now

Aamir Khan, Elli AvrRam’s music video ‘Har Funn Maula’ is out now

Latest

view all