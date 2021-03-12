Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Cardi B among top performers at Grammy Awards show

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 12, 2021

The lineup of artists performing in the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony has been announced, said the Recording Academy. Singing sensations including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Dua Lipa will set the stage afire with their dynamite performances.

The performer lineup for the Grammy Award Show 2021 will include big names as well as emerging talents, including Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and Harry Styles, according to the Recording Academy.

The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles have received nominations for the first time. 

The 27-year-old artist, Harry Styles, will lead the musical night with an opening performance at this year's Grammys.

The big music night, officially known as the 63rd GRAMMY Awards is set for March 14. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony will be live broadcasted at 8 pm on CBS, the streaming service Paramount+ and the Grammy's website from the Los Angeles Staples Center. 

The ceremony was postponed from January 31 owing to the in-place strict guidelines of COVID-19 SOPs.

With 24 Grammys under her belt, pop icon Beyoncé has received nine nominations however, she is missing from the lineup. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Bieber opens up about changes in his life

Justin Bieber opens up about changes in his life
Emily Ratajkowski welcomes her first child

Emily Ratajkowski welcomes her first child
Prince William's comments about Meghan claims fail to elicit comments from prime minister's office

Prince William's comments about Meghan claims fail to elicit comments from prime minister's office

Expert urges Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to make Meghan Markle's son a prince

Expert urges Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles to make Meghan Markle's son a prince

Jennifer Garner sought permission from father to get ears pierced

Jennifer Garner sought permission from father to get ears pierced
Dua Lipa praised by Maria Sharapova for new video

Dua Lipa praised by Maria Sharapova for new video

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun reveals name of her favourite TV sitcom

Ertugrul's Ilbilge Hatun reveals name of her favourite TV sitcom

Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19

Michael Sheen details family’s battle against Covid-19
Will Prince William confront Prince Harry in telephonic conversation?

Will Prince William confront Prince Harry in telephonic conversation?
When is Queen Elizabeth's birthday?

When is Queen Elizabeth's birthday?
Australian TV host’s live mistake: ‘Prince Philip is in jail?’

Australian TV host’s live mistake: ‘Prince Philip is in jail?’
Experts weigh in on Buckingham Palace’s racist behavior towards Archie

Experts weigh in on Buckingham Palace’s racist behavior towards Archie

Latest

view all