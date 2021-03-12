Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Cardi B among top performers at Grammy Awards show

The lineup of artists performing in the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony has been announced, said the Recording Academy. Singing sensations including Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, BTS, Cardi B and Dua Lipa will set the stage afire with their dynamite performances.



The performer lineup for the Grammy Award Show 2021 will include big names as well as emerging talents, including Bad Bunny, Black Pumas, Brandi Carlile, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Mickey Guyton, Haim, Brittany Howard, Miranda Lambert, Lil Baby, Chris Martin, John Mayer, Megan Thee Stallion, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch and Harry Styles, according to the Recording Academy.

The Strokes, Megan Thee Stallion and Harry Styles have received nominations for the first time.



The 27-year-old artist, Harry Styles, will lead the musical night with an opening performance at this year's Grammys.

The big music night, officially known as the 63rd GRAMMY Awards is set for March 14. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the ceremony will be live broadcasted at 8 pm on CBS, the streaming service Paramount+ and the Grammy's website from the Los Angeles Staples Center.



The ceremony was postponed from January 31 owing to the in-place strict guidelines of COVID-19 SOPs.

With 24 Grammys under her belt, pop icon Beyoncé has received nine nominations however, she is missing from the lineup.