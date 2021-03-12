Prince Charles at outs with Harry for trashing the royal family in public

Prince Charles does not agree with Harry's idea of talking about their fallout in front of the entire world

Prince Charles sounds off on Prince Harry trashing the royal family in public.



The Prince of Wales does not agree with his son's idea of talking about their fallout in front of the entire world, like he did during his recent tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

“Charles does not agree with Harry trashing his whole family in public,” a source told Us Weekly. “Charles thinks these matters could have easily been addressed in private.”

The insider went on to assert both Charles and his eldest son, Prince William, “feel that this is the first of many interviews coming in the future that will bash the crown and the Royals way of life."

Meghan and Harry made a series of shocking revelations during their sit-down with Oprah.

Harry went as far as to reveal how his father stopped taking his calls when he shared he wanted to quit the royal family with him.

“I feel really let down, because [Charles has] been through something similar,” Harry explained. “He knows what pain feels like, and [my son] Archie’s his grandson. I will always love him, but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened. And I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship," the Duke said.