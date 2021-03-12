Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
Alia Bhatt is back to work after Ranbir Kapoor’s Coronavirus diagnosis

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who had isolated herself after her beau Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week, returned to work on Thursday.

The Gully Boy actress is back to work after isolating and consultation with her doctors.

Taking to Instagram, Alia said, “I’ve been reading all your messages of concern and care. I have tested negative for Covid-19 and after isolating and speaking with my doctors, I am back to work from today.”

The actress also extended gratitude to the fans for good wishes.

“Thank you for all your good wishes. I’m taking care and staying safe. You please do the same. Love to you all” followed by heart emojis.

Alia also urged her fans to wear mask and maintain social distancing.

