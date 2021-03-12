Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in new hair makeover

Pakistani superstar Mehwish Hayat looked nothing short of a vision in her new hair makeover and fans can’t stop gushing over her.



The Actor in Law star turned to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with her makeup maestro wherein she flaunted her hair transformation.

Mehwish Hayat said, “Great to be back on set with makeup maestro @waqar_makeup. We can easily compile a whole book with the multitude of looks you've created for me over the years. You really are the secret behind some of my favourite looks Waqar and I love experimenting with you. Looking forward to many more InshaAllah.”

The actress used hashtag #MehwishHayat #shorthairswag to confirm her new hair makeover.



She also shared a short video clip on Instagram Story wherein she showed off the new hair style.

Mehwish looked stunning in her latest hair makeover.

Fans showered loved on Mehwish shortly after she posted her dazzling photos.