Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Mar 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul displays his pure love for daughter Alara

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul displays his pure love for daughter Alara

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, displayed his pure love for daughter Alara and posted a sweet photo on social media.

Engin took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo on his Story wherein he is seen cuddling two years old daughter Alara in his arms and captioned the picture ‘Pure love’ followed by heart emoji.

Fans can’t stop gushing over him as he showed his pure love for his children.

Earlier, Engin also shared his adorable throwback selfie and the dazzling picture has won the hearts the fans on social media.

Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated second birthday of their daughter Alara on August 16, 2020.


More From Showbiz:

Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday message for ‘biggest bro’ of her babies

Kareena Kapoor shares heartfelt birthday message for ‘biggest bro’ of her babies
Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in new hair makeover

Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in new hair makeover
Alia Bhatt is back to work after Ranbir Kapoor’s Coronavirus diagnosis

Alia Bhatt is back to work after Ranbir Kapoor’s Coronavirus diagnosis
Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning

Minal Khan's latest snap gets fans swooning
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar includes Abdullah Siddiqui, Shamoon Ismail in playlist

US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar includes Abdullah Siddiqui, Shamoon Ismail in playlist
Shahroz Subzwari responds to Yasir Hussain's take on star not fit for movies

Shahroz Subzwari responds to Yasir Hussain's take on star not fit for movies
Vidya Balan touches on being ‘taken for granted’ in marriages

Vidya Balan touches on being ‘taken for granted’ in marriages
YouTuber Zaid Ali excited being months away from parenthood

YouTuber Zaid Ali excited being months away from parenthood
Wanted to become professional cricketer: Atif Aslam reveals his journey into music

Wanted to become professional cricketer: Atif Aslam reveals his journey into music
Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday wishes to girlfriend Aima Baig

Shahbaz Shigri sends birthday wishes to girlfriend Aima Baig
Kareena Kapoor gets new hair makeover post birth of second baby

Kareena Kapoor gets new hair makeover post birth of second baby
Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s stunning selfie takes the internet by storm

Syra Yousuf, Bilal Ashraf’s stunning selfie takes the internet by storm

Latest

view all