Engin Altan aka Ertugrul displays his pure love for daughter Alara

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who essays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, displayed his pure love for daughter Alara and posted a sweet photo on social media.



Engin took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo on his Story wherein he is seen cuddling two years old daughter Alara in his arms and captioned the picture ‘Pure love’ followed by heart emoji.

Fans can’t stop gushing over him as he showed his pure love for his children.

Earlier, Engin also shared his adorable throwback selfie and the dazzling picture has won the hearts the fans on social media.

Engin Altan and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar celebrated second birthday of their daughter Alara on August 16, 2020.





