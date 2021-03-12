Miranda Lambert reveals details about her stunning Grammy look

It looks like Miranda Lambert is ready to turn some heads her way

Miranda Lambert has been nominated for three categories for the upcoming Grammy Awards.



The 37-year-old singer revealed she will be dressing up as 'sleek and sexy' on the award show night. It looks like the country music star is ready to turn some heads her way.

Miranda revealed that she’s not on the lookout anymore, she knows exactly what she’s wearing.

"I have a dress and a really hot husband who has a really nice suit, so we're good on that. I'm not really a princess gal."

The Bluebird singer has been nominated for three awards: best country solo performance, best country song and best country album. Apart from that, she is also performing with her band on the 63rd Grammy Awards Night.

"[The set is] very feminine and beautiful," she said while talking about her performance. "Also, there's an energy with my band and I, because we haven't played 'Bluebird,' really since it's been 'Bluebird.' So we're really happy to be up there and playing music."

Miranda also expressed her gratitude towards Grammy because it’s allowing her to perform again.

"When you're forced to miss out on what you love to do, it's like, we'll never take it for granted again,” she went on. "We've all missed it so much and we miss the fans, but I'm at least glad that we can be in their homes with them on GRAMMY day."