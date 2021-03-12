Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 12 2021
Yami Gautam details her anxiety with 2020 as a germophobe

Friday Mar 12, 2021

Bollywood star Yami Gautam recently sat down and got candid about leaving the shadows of 2020 behind her.

The actor opened up during her interview with the Times of India and was even quoted saying, “2020 was a lot tougher as you were trying to take a stock of the situation. When is it going to end? What’s going to be our future? All these questions kept cropping up.

“During the unlock phase I remember I had to step out and start dubbing for a film, because I was the only artiste who was left with the dubbing for the project. Also, I wanted to leave for my hometown Chandigarh, but I couldn’t as there were no flights.

“Even if there were, I couldn’t leave because I had to finish my dubbing. It was very scary. It gave me anxiety as I was worried about touching something that’s contaminated.”

