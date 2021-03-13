Meghan Markle was barred from getting coffee with her mother Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle's short stint as a working royal came with a truckload of drama, stress and restrictions.



Out of the colossal amount of things she had to bid adieu to when she married into the British royal family, one was her freedom to live an ordinary life and do day-to-day mundane tasks.

Omid Scobie, royal expert and co-author of Finding Freedom, wrote a new piece for Harper’s Bazaar where he claims that the Duchess of Sussex’s isolation was so bad at one point that she was even barred from going out with her mother Doria Ragland.

As per Scobie, Doria told her daughter after observing the situation: "You're stuck in here."

He wrote: “Her isolated existence stood out in particular to her worried mother, Doria Ragland, who during a summer 2019 visit to Frogmore Cottage was surprised to discover that neither she nor her daughter was able to go out into Windsor town to pick up coffees. ‘You’re stuck in here,’ Doria told Meghan at the time, according to a source.”

Earlier this week, Meghan had explained to Oprah Winfrey in her recent interview: "I remember so often people within The Firm would say, 'Well, you can't do this because it'll look like that. You can't’. So, even, 'Can I go and have lunch with my friends?' [was met with] 'No, no, no, you're oversaturated, you're everywhere, it would be best for you to not go out to lunch with your friends.'"

The former actor went on to say: “There was a day that one of the members of the family, she came over, and she said, 'Why don't you just lay low for a little while, because you are everywhere right now.' And I said, 'I've left the house twice in four months. I'm everywhere, but I am nowhere.'"