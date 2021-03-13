Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 13 2021
Aiman Khan claps back against haters: ‘My life is not your property!’

Saturday Mar 13, 2021

Pakistani actress Aiman Khan finally released a statement regarding her alleged body shaming antics against fellow actress Mawra Hocane and her ‘extremely thin’ figure.

The young mom took to Instagram Stories to deliver the punch and claimed, "I don't understand why people take things personally and spread negativity. My life is not your property, you have no right to say anything to me if I can't say anything to you.”

"My education, my accent is not your problem. Would my degree land you a job? No, right? Keep your nose out of my business, thanks. Make life easy and stop this nonsense.”

"Games are games and shows are shows – nothing is personal. I think bloggers shouldn't make everything breaking news. We are already suffering a lot so stop making our lives tough with your stupid comments. Stop making issues out of nothing. Stop this nonsense, stop this hatred."

Shortly after her post went public, Mawra also hopped onto her Stories and made it clear, "To all the social media pages and fans, I do not appreciate anyone throwing the other person under the bus in the garb of supporting me.”

"We must know how far we must go and not vilify the other person in the process. We are all humans and utter words that we don't understand or fully mean. Let's be kind. Let's give each other space for improvement and not do the same or worst by spewing hate.”

