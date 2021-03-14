Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 14 2021
Blake Lively jokes husband Ryan Reynolds “didn’t invite” her to meet Brad Pitt

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

American actress Blake Lively has a ‘very solid reason’ to pick a bone with her actor husband Ryan Reynolds.

It was revealed by her husband that Hollywood’s heartthrob Brad Pitt appeared in Deadpool 2 as the invisible hero Vanisher in a make a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo. The 57-year-old Troy star did a seconds-long cameo of a silent character throughout the sequel.

The 44-year-old Deadpool star revealed that Pitt wanted only a cup of coffee in return for doing the cameo. The Cinephile Club mentioned this as a fun fact on its Instagram account. 

The post was captioned: “Fun Fact: #RyanReynolds had revealed that Hollywood star #BradPitt wanted the actor to bring a cup of coffee for him as his fee for doing a cameo in 'Deadpool 2'. In the #Deadpool sequel, Pitt made a surprising blink-and-you-miss-it appearance as the meta-superhero's ally known as The Vanisher.”

In the comment section of the post by Cinephile Club, the 33-year-old actress jokingly feigned offence with her husband who did not invite her to the film’s set when Brad did the cameo. 

Reacting to this, Lively, who is known for her pleasing nature, commented: "Weird... My husband didn't invite me to set that day." 

Later, her comment on the post was highlighted by the popular Instagram account ‘Comments by Celebs.’

Reynolds married Lively in 2012. The happy couple keeps trolling each other on social media platforms in a loving manner. 

