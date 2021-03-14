Can't connect right now! retry
Khloe Kardashian wishes 'best friend' Tristan Thompson on his birthday

Sunday Mar 14, 2021

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian did not shy away from expressing her love for her man Tristan Thompson on his 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the Good American founder shared adorable snaps with her beau as well as their daughter True along with a sweet note touching upon their tumultuous relationship. 

"The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were before," she wrote.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on thank the NBA baller, calling him her "best friend". 

"Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. 

"I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many.

"Welcome to 30! I can’t wait for all of the memories. This is when life just starts getting good!" she wrote.

