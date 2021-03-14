After The Weeknd, Justin Bieber decides to boycott the Grammys

Justin Bieber was amongst the many artists who had spoken out against the Recording Academy

After The Weeknd’s protest against the Grammy Awards this year, Justin Bieber appears to be following suit.

The Sorry hit maker was amongst the many artists who had spoken out against the Recording Academy over the choice of nominations for this year’s show.

While Bieber was given a nod for his album Changes, the singer wasn’t pleased as it was nominated for the pop category instead of the R&B.

Now, Page Six has reported that the singer will be opting out of the show entirely as he isn’t performing in this year’s ceremony.

When nominations were announced earlier, Bieber had said: “I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me.”

This comes after The Weeknd said on Friday that he will not be allowing his label to submit his music to the Grammys ever in the future, boycotting the award show forever.