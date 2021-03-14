Can't connect right now! retry
Buckingham Palace concludes Meghan Markle bullying claim

Insiders close to Buckingham Palace has officially announced the conclusion of their internal investigation into Meghan Markle’s bullying case according to reports.

The news was brought forward by a source close to The Sunday Times and they highlighted the findings in a rather concise and shorthanded way.

The source claims, “The actual worst incidences haven’t come out. There are some harrowing stories to tell.”

For those unaware, a number of current royal aids are expected to run point in the investigation and give their testimonials into the alleged claims of bullying.

One even added, “There’s a lot that could come out in the wash that hasn’t been told.”

