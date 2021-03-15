Can't connect right now! retry
John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance

John Mayer's presence at the Grammys was criticized as many brought back his past racist comments

John Mayer became a trending topic at the Grammy Awards on Sunday for all the wrong reasons.

After his performance on the biggest night in the music world, the Daughters hit maker quickly became the talk of town but not for reasons one might imagine.

The 43-year-old’s presence at the show was criticized as many brought back his past racist and misogynist comments.

The contentious remarks he made were during his 2010 Playboy interview as he inappropriately quipped about white supremacy and also used the N-word.

While he later apologized after causing a furor, many have been wondering why the controversial singer has been getting a platform by the Recording Academy despite his actions.

One social media user complained: "Stop giving John Mayer a platform society has progressed past the need for John Mayer.”

Another wrote: “Every time Maren Morris gets close to John Mayer I get nervous. Girl, your life is on track. Keep six feet.”

“If we learn one thing from John Mayer i guess it’s that you can be openly racist and still perform at the Grammys,” wrote another.


