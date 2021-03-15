Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Princess Diana received a quiet tribute from her youngest son Prince Harry as UK celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday.

Following the endearing notes penned by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children for their late grandmother Princess Diana this year on Mother’s Day, Prince Harry too remembered his mum from across the pond. 

Omid Scobie, journalist and royal correspondent tweeted on Sunday that the Duke of Sussex arranged for flowers to be laid on the late Princess of Wales’ grave on his behalf.

“A spokesperson for Prince Harry says that he arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire for #MothersDay in the UK today,” tweeted the co-author of Finding Freedom


More From Entertainment:

Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

Alex Rodriguez confirms breakup rumours with Jennifer Lopez are not true

Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021

Lilly Singh pledges support to Indian farmers at Grammy Awards 2021
Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021

Beyonce makes history after bagging the most wins ever at Grammys 2021
Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'

Donald Trump blasts Meghan Markle over Oprah Winfrey tell-all: 'She's no good'
Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, Beyoncé, Kanye West, Lady Gaga and more win Grammy Awards
British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah

British Royal Family and Harry Styles mocked by Grammys host Trevor Noah
John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance

John Mayer’s past racist comments come afloat after Grammys performance
Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners

Grammy Awards 2021: List of winners
Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Taylor Swift becomes first woman to win ‘Album of the Year’ at the Grammys thrice

Taylor Swift becomes ex Harry Styles's biggest cheerleader after Grammy win

Taylor Swift becomes ex Harry Styles's biggest cheerleader after Grammy win
Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner welcome their first child together

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner welcome their first child together
Kanye West takes Grammy for his gospel album Jesus is King

Kanye West takes Grammy for his gospel album Jesus is King

Latest

view all