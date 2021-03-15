Prince Harry lays flowers on Princess Diana’s grave on Mother’s Day

Princess Diana received a quiet tribute from her youngest son Prince Harry as UK celebrated Mother's Day on Sunday.



Following the endearing notes penned by Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children for their late grandmother Princess Diana this year on Mother’s Day, Prince Harry too remembered his mum from across the pond.

Omid Scobie, journalist and royal correspondent tweeted on Sunday that the Duke of Sussex arranged for flowers to be laid on the late Princess of Wales’ grave on his behalf.

“A spokesperson for Prince Harry says that he arranged for flowers to be laid at the grave of Princess Diana on the Spencer family estate in Althorp, Northamptonshire for #MothersDay in the UK today,” tweeted the co-author of Finding Freedom.



