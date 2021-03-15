Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Mar 15 2021
Queen Elizabeth to be removed as Barbados head of state in November

Monday Mar 15, 2021

Barbados is planning to remove Queen Elizabeth II as its head of state, according to BBC.

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind," said Barbados government in a statement.   

According to the report, the process of Queen Elizabeth's removal would be complete in November 21 when the nation marks the 55th anniversary of independence from Britain. 

 Prime Minister Mia Mottley said Barbadians wanted a Barbadian head of state.

"This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving," he said in a speech.

Reacting to the announcement, Buckingham Palace said that it was a matter for the government and people of Barbados.

Quoting a palace source BBC reported that the idea "was not out of the blue" and "has been mooted and publicly talked about many times." 

