Perrie Edwards welcomes baby number two with fiancé after devastating news

Little Mix alum Perrie Edwards cherishes second baby's arrival after opening up about birth challenges

Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are now parents to a baby girl, as they announced their new baby’s arrival.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday, January 17, and shared the first picture of her newborn baby and revealed her name.

The black-and-white picture showed the baby cradled in her mother’s arms while her dad, and brother, Axel, all kept their hands on the baby, alongside Perrie’s.

The Little Mix alum shared the baby’s name, “Alanis Valentine,” in the caption with a heart emoji.

The Shout out to My Ex hitmaker welcomed her second baby with Alex after they announced their pregnancy back in September, with a sweet video on social media.

Perrie’s fellow Little Mix members, fans, and friends all flocked to the comments and congratulated the parents on the newest addition to their family.

Jade Thirwall wrote, “So happy for you all [heart emoji] And can’t wait to meet her,” and Leigh-Anne Pinnock gushed, “Perfect little angel.”

While singer Nina Nesbitt added, “Alanis! how beautiful, huge congratulations to you both xxxx,” and “congratulations, so beautiful!,” chimed in Pixie Lott.

Perrie and her fiancé have been together since 2017, and got engaged in 2022, but they have yet to tie the knot. The couple has also survived two miscarriages together, which the singer only recently spoke about.