Ben Affleck's 'The Rip' costar Lina Esco heaps praise for actor's humility

Lina Esco stars in 'The Rip' with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Lina Esco starred in her first movie with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and she was a huge fan of their work ethic and the environment they created on set.

The 40-year-old actress attended the New York premiere of their movie, The Rip, and shed light on her experience filming the movie.

Esco shared that even filming the intimate scenes with the Good Will Hunting star was easy because they were just “dorking around” and giggling together.

“Ben is just such a sweet man and easygoing, it's just easy. Sometimes you don't run into people that are easy, and I can honestly say it just felt [like an] easygoing set energy, which is very rare,” she told People Magazine.

Speaking of the film set, the S.W.A.T alum added, “I would say just the energy and the tone on set was very lowkey, very down to earth.”

Esco told the outlet that she knew she wanted to do the movie since the moment she read the script for the first time.

Affleck and his longtime collaborator Damon’s movie was released on January 16, and Damon’s wife, Luciana Damon, also served as the producer on the movie.