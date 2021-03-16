Kate Middleton and Prince William react to Pippa Middleton's baby news

Kate Middleton and Prince William 'overjoyed' upon hearing the arrival of Pippa's newborn daughter

Aunt Kate Middleton and uncle Prince William are over the moon after the Duchess's sister, Pippa Middleton, welcomed her second child on Monday.



As revealed by a source to PEOPLE, the royal couple are 'overjoyed' upon hearing the arrival of Pippa's newborn daughter, named Grace Elizabeth Jane.

"The Duke and Duchess are absolutely overjoyed by the happy news," the insider said.

Meanwhile it is said Jane was born around 4.22 a.m. Monday morning, weighing 6lbs, 7oz.

'Mother and baby are doing well,' a family source informed the outlet.

"She's perfect, everyone is overjoyed at such a happy arrival," the source added.

This is Pippa and her husband James' second bundle of joy. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2018.