Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan's chat with Oprah Winfrey provokes racism?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 16, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s serious allegations against the royal family triggered new debate and provoked some experts to describe the uneasy situation in their own way.

The Duchess, in interview with Oprah, described her own 'suicidal thoughts', revealing there were discussions among the royal family about her and Prince Harry's son's skin color.

Some media observers and TV viewers praised couple and interviewer for daring to share their thoughts on the issue. 

On the other hand, French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo described the reported feud within the royal family with a cover image cartoon that has now added fuel to fire.

Charlie Hebdo came up with a 'racist' cartoon of Meghan and the Queen to allegedly invoke the unfortunate death of George Floyd as he tried to depict that the 94-year-old monarch was kneeling on Meghan’s neck.

The cartoon is titled “Why Meghan quit Buckingham” with the Duchess of Sussex’s cartoon saying, “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore!”

Some experts and fans took to social media to show their anger and described it as an act of racism.

The cartoon received flak from all corners. Halima Begum, CEO of race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust, for instance, wrote on Twitter, “The Queen as GeorgeFloyd’s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe? This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board.”

The Queen took a measured and sensible approach to deal with the situation and ordered the other royals not to share their words on the much-talked chat of the Sussexes with Oprah.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle sends bouquet of pink roses to her pal Jessica Mulroney

Meghan Markle sends bouquet of pink roses to her pal Jessica Mulroney
Kim Kardashian talks about 2020 'being a huge cleanse' after Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian talks about 2020 'being a huge cleanse' after Kanye West divorce

Naya Rivera fans up in arms as Grammys leave her out from In Memoriam segment

Naya Rivera fans up in arms as Grammys leave her out from In Memoriam segment
Kate Middleton and Prince William react to Pippa Middleton's baby news

Kate Middleton and Prince William react to Pippa Middleton's baby news

Michelle Obama hopes Harry, Meghan Markle and royal family will 'reconcile'

Michelle Obama hopes Harry, Meghan Markle and royal family will 'reconcile'

Meghan Markle’s sister thinks Prince Harry is considering divorce

Meghan Markle’s sister thinks Prince Harry is considering divorce
Ashley Benson hates being a celebrity

Ashley Benson hates being a celebrity
Chris Hemsworth lauds Chris Pratt for his improvisational skills

Chris Hemsworth lauds Chris Pratt for his improvisational skills

Meghan Markle's old post about Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding contradicts her claims

Meghan Markle's old post about Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding contradicts her claims
Tiffany Haddish bursts into tears on historic Grammy win

Tiffany Haddish bursts into tears on historic Grammy win
Justice League: HBO Max drops final trailer for Snyder’s Cut

Justice League: HBO Max drops final trailer for Snyder’s Cut
Harry Styles congratulated by girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Lizzo, Taylor Swift over Grammys win

Harry Styles congratulated by girlfriend Olivia Wilde, Lizzo, Taylor Swift over Grammys win

Latest

view all