Prince Harry and Meghan's chat with Oprah Winfrey provokes racism?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s serious allegations against the royal family triggered new debate and provoked some experts to describe the uneasy situation in their own way.

The Duchess, in interview with Oprah, described her own 'suicidal thoughts', revealing there were discussions among the royal family about her and Prince Harry's son's skin color.

Some media observers and TV viewers praised couple and interviewer for daring to share their thoughts on the issue.

On the other hand, French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo described the reported feud within the royal family with a cover image cartoon that has now added fuel to fire.

Charlie Hebdo came up with a 'racist' cartoon of Meghan and the Queen to allegedly invoke the unfortunate death of George Floyd as he tried to depict that the 94-year-old monarch was kneeling on Meghan’s neck.



The cartoon is titled “Why Meghan quit Buckingham” with the Duchess of Sussex’s cartoon saying, “Because I couldn’t breathe anymore!”

Some experts and fans took to social media to show their anger and described it as an act of racism.

The cartoon received flak from all corners. Halima Begum, CEO of race equality think tank the Runnymede Trust, for instance, wrote on Twitter, “The Queen as GeorgeFloyd’s murderer crushing Meghan’s neck? Meghan saying she’s unable to breathe? This doesn’t push boundaries, make anyone laugh or challenge racism. It demeans the issues & causes offence, across the board.”

The Queen took a measured and sensible approach to deal with the situation and ordered the other royals not to share their words on the much-talked chat of the Sussexes with Oprah.