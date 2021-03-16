Can't connect right now! retry
Prince Charles avoids Harry and Archie's removal in monarchy slimming down plan

 Prince Harry and his two-year-old son Archie will not be part of Prince Charles' elimination plan

Prince Charles has plans to slim down the monarchy after ascending the throne as the King of England. 

However, Prince Harry and his two-year-old son Archie will not be part of the elimination plan. 

According to royal expert Rebecca English, Harry and Archie are still very much an 'important part of the royal family' despite their decision to step away from the crown. 

Speaking to Palace Confidential on MailPlus, English said, "The simple fact is that as Harry's son, Archie was not entitled to be an HRH or Prince when he was born unless they ask the Queen to issue letters patent to make a point of making him one.

"Even though the Prince of Wales [Charles] wants a slimmed down monarchy in the future, Harry and his family were always an important part of that," she added.

"He would have always been protected within the confines of the Royal Family so people can't understand why this is being said now," the royal expert said. 

