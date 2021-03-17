Meghan Markle 'can't resist' leaking info about royal family

With news that Prince Harry and Prince William have been in touch with each other since the explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, many are questioning over the risk of the monarchy being in contact with the Sussexes.

CBS journalist Gayle King had revealed on behalf of Meghan Markle that the two brothers had conversed for the first time since the interview adding that they "did not have a fruitful conversation".



Weighing on this, royal commentators said that the Duchess of Sussex seems to be keen on sharing everything on what happens between the two and deemed it frustrating for the royal family.

"It feels like she can't resist getting these messages out there. It must be incredibly frustrating for the Royal Family who have said they want to deal with this behind closed doors," Beverly Turner said.

"There is this feeling that essentially you have made your point, shut up now and get on with your quiet American life. You've stabbed the knife to the heart of the monarchy, there were some things they felt needed to be highlighted which is fair enough but stop now," Phillip Schofield said.

"Ms King is clearly Meghan's new megaphone, far from solving problems in the family behind closed doors quietly, picking up the phone and talking privately," Gyles Brandreth said.

"You can't risk talking privately because Meghan wants to spread the word.

"This will go on and on, you Phil and Holly will be elderly folk and this drama will still be playing out before our eyes."