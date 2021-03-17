Meghan Markle's 'dominance' over Prince Harry seen in hand-holding

Can't connect right now! retry
Body language expert Andrea Gordon has weighed in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s way to to hold hands and concluded that the Duchess of Sussex is dominant member of the relationship.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Andrea said: "They are gripping each other's hands with fingers spread and entwined, as opposed to relaxed hand holding.

“This grip shows both intensity of feeling and of the situation they are in.

“Most of the time Meghan’s hand is on top which shows dominance.”

However, Andrea also said that the gesture suggested a feeling of safety and that she is reassuring her husband.

“Also there is a nurturing sense to Meghan’s hand hold over Harry, a reassurance of being safe, I got your back.”

