Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad shares trailer for new film

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 17, 2021

Turkish actor Burak Hakki rose to global fame for his role in historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Burak, who essayed the role of Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the trailer for his upcoming film titled "Cold Blooded Love".

The film revolves around a two couples who find themselves entangled in a drug deal between the Irish and the Turkish mafia. 

When a cold-blooded hitman knocks on their door, they have to choose between each other or the money.

More From Entertainment:

When Eminem mocked Grammys

When Eminem mocked Grammys

Meghan Markle's 'dominance' over Prince Harry seen in hand-holding

Meghan Markle's 'dominance' over Prince Harry seen in hand-holding
Prince Charles pens article for health magazine

Prince Charles pens article for health magazine

Director Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury

Director Spike Lee to head Cannes festival jury
'Meghan Markle well aware why Archie did not get title before Oprah interview'

'Meghan Markle well aware why Archie did not get title before Oprah interview'
Beyoncé's mom gushes over historic Grammy win: ‘So much blood, sweat and tears’

Beyoncé's mom gushes over historic Grammy win: ‘So much blood, sweat and tears’
Kelly Clarkson reaches out to families impacted by back-to-back hurricanes

Kelly Clarkson reaches out to families impacted by back-to-back hurricanes
PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 starts today

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 18 starts today
Meghan Markle threatens the royal family being a ‘phone away from Oprah’: report

Meghan Markle threatens the royal family being a ‘phone away from Oprah’: report
Meghan Markle drops Kate Middleton’s ‘nasty' palace nickname

Meghan Markle drops Kate Middleton’s ‘nasty' palace nickname
Royal experts slam Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘bomb’ Prince William’s royal future

Royal experts slam Prince Harry’s attempts to ‘bomb’ Prince William’s royal future
Meghan Markle 'can't resist' leaking info about royal family

Meghan Markle 'can't resist' leaking info about royal family

Latest

view all