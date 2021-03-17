Ertugrul's Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad shares trailer for new film

Turkish actor Burak Hakki rose to global fame for his role in historical TV series "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

Burak, who essayed the role of Sultan Alaaddin Kayqubad, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the trailer for his upcoming film titled "Cold Blooded Love".

The film revolves around a two couples who find themselves entangled in a drug deal between the Irish and the Turkish mafia.

When a cold-blooded hitman knocks on their door, they have to choose between each other or the money.

