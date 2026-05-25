Dua Lipa's latest social media post has fans talking

Dua Lipa gave fans a whirlwind behind-the-scenes look at her jam packed week.

She took to Instagram to share a candid photo dump that quickly racked up more than 230,000 likes in just one hour.

Captioned “Quite a weeeeeek,” the carousel captured everything from glam prep and product teasers to elegant dinner and casual downtime.

Among the highlights were a mirror selfie in a skincare face mask, cozy moments with her inner circle, and even a dog walk.

Fans also spotted actor Callum Turner in the mix with whom she confirmed engagement in June 2025.

The post blended lifestyle snapshots with glimpses of Lipa’s creative process, showing how she balances work with play.

Comments poured in, with admirers calling her “stunning,” “perfect,” and even dubbing her “the real Barbie girl.”

The upload came as Lipa capped off her Radical Optimism era with a major gift to fans: a concert film Live From Mexico and companion live album, both capturing the high energy finale of her global tour in Mexico City.

The film premiered on YouTube on May 21, while the album dropped across streaming platforms on May 22.

With 87.4 million Instagram followers, Lipa continues to merge pop stardom with lifestyle storytelling, keeping fans engaged between music projects and public appearances.