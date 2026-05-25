Michelle Keegan, Mark Wright whisk baby Palma away on dream Disney getaway

Meanwhile, the Strangeways Here We Come actress also posted stunning images and clips from the family getaway

Michelle Keegan shares amazing pictures and videos from her 'magical' family getaway on Sunday.

The former Corrie actress, 38, and husband mark Wright, 39, appear to be enjoying a wonderful holiday with their 14-month daughter Palma and Michelle's mum, Jacqueline.

The family whisked the little one to Disney World Florida before setting sail on a Disney Caribbean cruise.

Mark shared a clip with a caption: 'What an experience, first time cruising and it was on @disneycruiseline truly magical.'

Meanwhile, the Strangeways Here We Come actress also posted stunning images and clips from the family getaway:

She wrote: 'Everyday was a new co-ord & how lucky am I that they’re all from my collection @veryuk Which one is your fave?

As far style, Michele modelled a number of stylish outfits aboard the luxurious ship before hitting to the beach.

Palma appeared in her element as she met Mickey and was as equally well dressed as her mum in sweet frilled dresses and a striped bather with matching hat.

The family spent time in the theme park before taking to the water, enjoyed all the ship's amenities from lavish meals to entertainment.

During one stop they enjoyed a day at the beach with Palma relaxing in the sand while Michelle posed up a storm in her stylish co-ord and straw hat.

It comes after the Coronation Street star admitted it was 'daunting returning to work' to film new ITV series The Blame after becoming a mum for the first time.

Michelle took a short break from acting as she welcomed her baby daughter in March 2025.