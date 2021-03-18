Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen let go of Harry, Meghan to let Charles and William take the spotlight

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

The royal drama unfolding between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and the rest of the British royal family is taking new twists and turns.

Speaking to Wall Street Journal, UK correspondent Max Colchester about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were left out in the cold to put the spotlight on Prince Charles and Prince William.

"They couldn't have it both ways because people in the palace fear that they would effectively overshadow some of the other royals,” he said.

The publication further explained how Harry and Meghan’s situation was not too different from that of King Edward VIII: "In 1936, King Edward VIII faced a similar fate. After he abdicated to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson, he gave up his title and became the Duke of Windsor. His brother George became King and the Duke ended up living in France."

The correspondent said: "The Duke of Windsor left the UK because the Royal Family feared that he would hog the limelight away from his brother, George."

Earlier, Oprah Winfrey recently said during her appearance on CBS This Morning that she had a chat with Meghan in 2018 about how she was asked by the royals to be “50 percent less.”

"She had just joined the royal family and she shared a conversation with me then that made me feel somewhat disheartened,” said Winfrey.

"She said she had been told, been given advice, that it would be best if she could be 50 percent less than she was. That was the quote, if she could be 50 percent less. I remember hearing that in 2018 and I said to her, 'I don't know how you're going to survive, being half of yourself',” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles 'regrets' calling Harry after Sussexes leak 'unproductive' talks

Prince Charles 'regrets' calling Harry after Sussexes leak 'unproductive' talks

Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik gives rare insight on raising 'amazing' daughter Khai with Gigi Hadid
Emma Watson says she was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her

Emma Watson says she was ‘heartbroken’ after Tom Felton rejected her
Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Demi Lovato is 'overwhelmed' after support from fans on heartbreaking docuseries

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours

Benedict Cumberbatch addresses ‘WandaVision’ cameo rumours
BTS reminisce over 2021 Grammy loss with heartfelt ‘positives’

BTS reminisce over 2021 Grammy loss with heartfelt ‘positives’
Britney Spears filing lawsuit to get dad out of her personal affairs again

Britney Spears filing lawsuit to get dad out of her personal affairs again

Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling’s transgender tirade

Voldemort actor Ralph Fiennes defends J.K. Rowling’s transgender tirade
Prince Harry, William's current equation deemed unpleasant by royal expert

Prince Harry, William's current equation deemed unpleasant by royal expert

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Demi Lovato gets monthly injections that prevent her from relapsing

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez 'still engaged' despite clear problems, says source

Brad Pitt smolders in his latest photo shoot for menswear campaign

Brad Pitt smolders in his latest photo shoot for menswear campaign

Latest

view all