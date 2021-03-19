Prince Charles dismayed by Harry and Meghan's racism claims

The fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah seems to shape their endless battle with the Royal Family as Prince Charles reportedly 'feels enormously let down' by the couple's racism Claims.

The Duchess of Sussex said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born"



A media outlet, citing a source, reveled that the Prince of Wales, has felt "let down" by son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's allegations of racism within the royal family.



In explosive chat with the US TV host, the Duchess of Sussex said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born" within the royal family.

They did not specify who made the comment, Oprah later clarified that it was neither Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

Prince Charles "feels enormously let down" by the claims of racism made in the interview, a source close to the royal household told People in this week's cover story.

A palace source also revealed that Prince Harry and Prince William have always had a "complicated relationship" with their father Price Charles.