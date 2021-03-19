Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles dismayed by Harry and Meghan's racism claims

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

The fallout from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s interview with Oprah seems to shape their endless battle with the Royal Family as Prince Charles reportedly 'feels enormously let down' by the couple's  racism Claims.

The Duchess of Sussex said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born"

A media outlet, citing a source, reveled that the Prince of Wales, has felt "let down" by son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's allegations of racism within the royal family.

In explosive chat with the US TV host, the Duchess of Sussex said there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born" within the royal family. 

They did not specify who made the comment, Oprah later clarified that it was neither Queen Elizabeth or Prince Philip.

Prince Charles "feels enormously let down" by the claims of racism made in the interview, a source close to the royal household told People in this week's cover story.

A palace source also revealed that Prince Harry and Prince William have always had a "complicated relationship" with their father Price Charles.

More From Entertainment:

TikTok superstar Addison Rae-starrer He's All That coming to Netflix

TikTok superstar Addison Rae-starrer He's All That coming to Netflix
US box office nosedived 80% in 2020, digital viewing on rise, finds report

US box office nosedived 80% in 2020, digital viewing on rise, finds report

Kim Kardashian draws outrage on her remarks against Asian hate crime

Kim Kardashian draws outrage on her remarks against Asian hate crime
Rihanna condemns 'racist' attacks in America: I'm heartbroken for the Asian community'

Rihanna condemns 'racist' attacks in America: I'm heartbroken for the Asian community'
Cardi B on mom-shaming: “Stop expecting celebs to raise your kids”

Cardi B on mom-shaming: “Stop expecting celebs to raise your kids”
Meghan Markle, Harry's royal feud: Diana's brother reluctant to get involved

Meghan Markle, Harry's royal feud: Diana's brother reluctant to get involved
Khloe Kardashian's hopes of second child dashed after news of pregnancy risk

Khloe Kardashian's hopes of second child dashed after news of pregnancy risk
How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut

How to watch Justice League Snyder Cut
Zayn Malik wants to collaborate with country music star Chris Stapleton

Zayn Malik wants to collaborate with country music star Chris Stapleton
Demi Lovato had 'physical reaction' to watching her own docuseries

Demi Lovato had 'physical reaction' to watching her own docuseries

Prince William and Prince Harry likely to meet: report

Prince William and Prince Harry likely to meet: report

BTS’s lyricist walks fans through the creation of ‘Dynamite’

BTS’s lyricist walks fans through the creation of ‘Dynamite’

Latest

view all