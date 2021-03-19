Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 19 2021
Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands on HBO Max, receives praise from fans

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Zack Snyder’s much-awaited thriller won hearts of its fans as the movie finally landed on HBO Max on Thursday.

The excited fans of Snyder's Cut began to share their emotions and comments about the movie on the internet soon after the film started streaming.

Snyder had to leave the 2017 release of Justice League after the tragic death his 20-year-old daughter Autumn. Joss Whedon continued the project but unfortunately, his adaption of the superhero adventure didn’t sit well with the critics and fans.

The four-hour long thriller pulled in positive responses from Twitter users, who also widely criticized the 2017 version of the film.

On fans high demand, the film is redesigned to bring Snyder’s vision to life by making modifications in Whedon’s work. The director and his talented team have pleased its audience.

One user commented, “Already watched, but NEED a second, third, fourth viewing until I'm full, haha”. Meanwhile, another person criticized the first version of the film saying, “WB should be embarrassed with the garbage they gave us in 2017, absolute disgrace.”

Zack Snyder’s version of Justice League is too much of a good thing, as everyone is surprised that the new version of the film is so different from the theatrical version that was released in 2017.

