Justin Bieber spells his love for Hailey Baldwin in ‘Deserve You’ track

Grammy award winning singer Justin Bieber finally spills the beans on his relationship with Hailey Baldwin’s and their unbreakable bond.

The star got candid about his marriage in his Deserve You lyrically admitted to Baldwin being one of his “biggest supporters” in life.

Check it out below:

A source also weighed in according to People magazine and admitted, "She is there for him in a way that you wouldn't expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her."

