Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle married in May 2018 in a dazzling ceremony.

The marriage took place two years after Harry, who is now sixth-in-line to the British throne and Meghan, a divorced actress from Los Angeles best known for her role in TV legal drama “Suits”, went on a blind date after being introduced by a friend in July 2016.

Royal commentator Tom Quinn said he heard Meghan was “so excited” when she first moved into Kensington Palace, according Express UK.

He told Pod Save The Queen, “People talk about Catherine Middleton being a commoner but Catherine went to a very grand English public school and her own [family] may not be aristocratic, but she had quite an aristocratic or at least wealthy upbringing.

Quinn added,  "I’ve spoken to people who say she was so excited, she could hardly speak, when she first went to live at Kensington Palace.”


More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting

Hailey Bieber reveals which 'violent' tattoo she regrets getting
Meghan Markle was envious of Kate Middleton and William's status, says TV anchor

Meghan Markle was envious of Kate Middleton and William's status, says TV anchor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to do another explosive interview?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to do another explosive interview?
Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Dolly Parton gets her own comic book
Isabelle Kaif stuns in latest pictures

Isabelle Kaif stuns in latest pictures

'Kate Middleton to break royal protocol in response to Meghan Markle row'

'Kate Middleton to break royal protocol in response to Meghan Markle row'
Prince Harry, Prince William 'totally bonded' on preserving Princess Diana's legacy

Prince Harry, Prince William 'totally bonded' on preserving Princess Diana's legacy
Kaley Cuoco details career risks with ‘The Flight Attendant’

Kaley Cuoco details career risks with ‘The Flight Attendant’
Ertugrul lead actor teases fans about new project

Ertugrul lead actor teases fans about new project

Prince Philip snaps at palace guest: ‘Are you trying to kill me?’

Prince Philip snaps at palace guest: ‘Are you trying to kill me?’
Kim Kardashian 'struggling' to cope with Kanye West divorce

Kim Kardashian 'struggling' to cope with Kanye West divorce
Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'DAYWALKER'

Machine Gun Kelly releases music video for 'DAYWALKER'

Latest

view all