'Excited' Meghan Markle was unable to speak in Kensington Palace

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle married in May 2018 in a dazzling ceremony.

The marriage took place two years after Harry, who is now sixth-in-line to the British throne and Meghan, a divorced actress from Los Angeles best known for her role in TV legal drama “Suits”, went on a blind date after being introduced by a friend in July 2016.



Royal commentator Tom Quinn said he heard Meghan was “so excited” when she first moved into Kensington Palace, according Express UK.



He told Pod Save The Queen, “People talk about Catherine Middleton being a commoner but Catherine went to a very grand English public school and her own [family] may not be aristocratic, but she had quite an aristocratic or at least wealthy upbringing.



Quinn added, "I’ve spoken to people who say she was so excited, she could hardly speak, when she first went to live at Kensington Palace.”





