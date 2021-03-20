Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 20 2021
Country singer Dolly Parton gets her own comic book

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Dolly Parton has sold more than 100 million records since releasing her first album in 1967

Country singer Dolly Parton is getting her own comic book, the latest addition to TidalWave Comics’ Female Force series dedicated to inspirational women.

The 22-page Female Force: Dolly Parton will be released on March 31, in print and digital formats.

Singer-songwriter, actress and businesswoman Parton, who has 11 Grammy Awards under her belt, has sold more than 100 million records since releasing her first album in 1967.

Earlier this month, the 75-year-old shared a video of herself getting the COVID-19 vaccination, rejigging her hit song “Jolene” with the word “vaccine” as she urged others to do the same.

A $1 million donation from the singer last year helped fund early-stage research by Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee with Moderna on its COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273.

“Writing about Dolly was a joy,” writer Michael Frizell said in a statement. “Her creativity, philanthropy and humanity are legendary.”

Parton joins the likes of former US first lady Michelle Obama, singer Cher, women’s rights campaigner Gloria Steinem and nun Mother Teresa in having a biographical comic written about her.

“We’ve found a niche with our bio comics,” TidalWave publisher Darren G. Davis said. “There is a much wider audience for sequential storytelling than many have thought. These readers are simply looking for something other than superheroes.” - Reuters 

