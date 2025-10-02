Disney accused of ruining 'Devil Wears Prada 2' with 'feel-good' ending

'Devil Wears Prada 2' faces backlash before filming wraps

Disney is reportedly accused of ruining the legacy of Devil Wears Prada.

Even before the end of filming, insiders have claimed that Disney's family-friendly approach could turn the sequel into a box office disaster.

While Meryl Streep and Anna Hathaway are set to reprise their iconic roles in Devil Wears Prada 2, the sequel's creative direction has sparked controversy.

Since Disney acquired Fox 2000 Pictures, the studio’s strict no-tobacco policy has forced major character changes in the characters.

An insider told RadarOnline that the writer Aline Brosh McKenna "almost has a grandmotherly quality to her these days," adding, "and you can see how tempted she has been to give all these characters a happy ending and, especially, to ultimately redeem Meryl's character."

"In other words, Aline is just not the type of person to give this movie a dark or edgy ending," the source noted. "I just don't know if fans are going to buy a 'feel good' take on these characters that's closer to the Sex and the City movies than All About Eve."

Notably, Devil Wears Prada 2, bringing back Anna Hathaway and Meryl Streep's iconic characters, is set to release on May 1, 2026.