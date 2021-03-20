Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 20 2021
Justin Bieber fans convinced his new song is about former flame Selena Gomez

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may have parted ways ages ago but the exes still manage to share headlines frequently.

After the Sorry hit maker recently released his new track Ghost, all fans were convinced that it was a tribute to his ex-girlfriend.

The lyrics of the song read: "I miss your touch some nights when I'm hollow / I know you cross the bridge that I can't follow/ Since the love that you left is all that I get / I want you to know that / If I can't be close to you / I'll settle for the ghost of you / I miss you more than life / And if you can't be next to me / Your memory is ecstasy."

Fans were quick to conclude that the track was an obvious hint at his past relationship with Gomez.

One fan wrote: “Listen I'm not a jelena shipper and I'm not even one to throw selena into everything involving justin bc at the end of the day they're two separate people living two separate lives...but ghost screams selena like...SCREAMS her.”

Another fan wrote: "'I want you to know that if i can't get close to you, i'll settle for the ghost of you.. i miss you more than life and if you can't be next to me your memory is ecstasy' you're telling me justin didn't write ghost about SELENA?!???? plz."

However, some fans were not onboard the idea as they refuted the theories and claimed that the song was perhaps about another loved one that Bieber lost.

"It's probably about his family members who have passed away, or it's just for the grief of COVID victims. I hate it when people still try to tangle them... I know I'm not the only one who's glad Jelena is COMPLETELY OVER!!!"he said. 

