Shraddha Kapoor’s underwater swimming video from Maldives goes viral

Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently in Maldives on vacation with the family, treated her fans with underwater swimming video.



Taking to Instagram, the Baaghi 3 actress shared the video to give a glimpse into life under water.

She posted the video clip with caption “Life under water” followed by fish emoticons.

Shraddha also mentioned the location saying “The Maldives”.

Earlier, Shraddha Kapoor’s dance video from her birthday party with family and friends in Maldives had gone viral on internet.



The Street Dancer actress celebrated her 34th birthday with family and friends in Maldives.

In the video Shraddha can be seen dancing her heart out with friends and relatives to Stree song Kamariya.