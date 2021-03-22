Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shift focus to their public organization

Can't connect right now! retry
Days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, the couple's US-based organization Archewell has seen a big change.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex has announced that Archewell chief of staff Catherine St-Laurent will step down form her role which she assumed in April last year.

A statement said the royal couple has promoted Catherine as a senior advisor for Archewell. 

“She will continue to bring high-level strategic guidance to Archewell, which she helped launch and build over the course of the past year.", Meghan and Harry said in a statement.

According to Express UK, St-Laurent has worked for Bill Gates charities for eight years before joining the organization run by the British royal couple who is settled in US after stepping down from their roles as senior members of the British royal family.

