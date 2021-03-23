Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
AFP

Jamie Foxx to play boxing great Mike Tyson in limited series

By
AFP

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

NEW YORK: Jamie Foxx Now has been roped in to play iconic American -- controversial boxing great Mike Tyson. The Miami Vice actor had won an Oscar for his brilliant performance in the character of singing legend Ray Charles.

The television limited series about "Iron Mike" is in development, the boxer announced, with Antoine Fuqua ("Training Day") to direct and Martin Scorsese on the production team.

"I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time," Tyson said in a statement sent to AFP Monday, which confirmed information first reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains."

A spokeswoman for Fuqua confirmed he is attached to the project. So far, the series has not been acquired by a network or streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tyson said his recent comeback to the ring -- he fought to a draw with Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in November 2020, at age 54 -- made this the perfect time for his story to be told.

The former world heavyweight champion is one of boxing's most successful -- and most controversial -- figures. Considered one of the best heavyweights of all time, he went 50-6 with 44 knockouts, retiring in 2005 with a loss to Kevin McBride.

But he is also known for his erratic behavior -- biting off a piece of Evander Holyfield's ear before losing their infamous 1997 bout -- and his brushes with the law, including a conviction for rape and a cocaine addiction.

Tyson bounced back, playing himself in "The Hangover" (2009) and then taking a one-man show to Broadway.

In late February, streaming platform Hulu announced it was making a limited series about the boxer called "Iron Mike."

Tyson said that project did not have his blessing, and that he was not going to earn anything from the "tone-deaf cultural misappropriation" of his life story. He urged viewers to boycott Hulu.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston sends love to Reese Witherspoon on her 45th birthday

Jennifer Aniston sends love to Reese Witherspoon on her 45th birthday
Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over $5k donation to her make-up pal

Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over $5k donation to her make-up pal
Emma Roberts reveals a motherhood secret in Jamie Lee Curtis interview

Emma Roberts reveals a motherhood secret in Jamie Lee Curtis interview
Dua Lipa receives apologies from Mexican fans after a scary day

Dua Lipa receives apologies from Mexican fans after a scary day
Demi Lovato includes collabs from Ariana Grande, Saweetie in new album

Demi Lovato includes collabs from Ariana Grande, Saweetie in new album
Snoop Dogg may be teaming up with David Guetta for a new big thing

Snoop Dogg may be teaming up with David Guetta for a new big thing
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shift focus to their public organization

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shift focus to their public organization
Justice League director Zack Snyder discusses Batman's future

Justice League director Zack Snyder discusses Batman's future

Atif Aslam's new song 'Chale Tu Kat He Jayega Safar' gets 14 million views on YouTube

Atif Aslam's new song 'Chale Tu Kat He Jayega Safar' gets 14 million views on YouTube
The Crown: Golden Globes dress of Princess Diana actress due to be raffled

The Crown: Golden Globes dress of Princess Diana actress due to be raffled

I have tried not to like him: Steve Harvey about stepdaughter’s man Michael B. Jordan

I have tried not to like him: Steve Harvey about stepdaughter’s man Michael B. Jordan
Prince William’s pals weigh in on Harry’s growing rift: ‘It isn’t there’

Prince William’s pals weigh in on Harry’s growing rift: ‘It isn’t there’

Latest

view all