Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Marvel's fans enraged to see new Captain America as The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Ep1 airs

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 23, 2021

'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier's first episode, which aired on Friday, led to a wide range of discussion as the audience apparently rejected the new Captain America and began sharing memes with a hashtag that says, #NotMyCap.

Fans were enraged to see a new Captain America in the first episode of the latest thriller and shared their anger on Twitter.

The new Cap in the limelight is military man John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, who is Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's son.

Wyatt was already mentally prepared for the backlash as he said. "People are probably going to hate it, and some people are going to love it. Hopefully they don't hate me too much."

The 34-year-old actor honestly confessed in a recent interview: " [But] it would be an honour, I guess, to be disliked in the Marvel universe."

He was all praises for Chris Evans' phenomenal decade-long portrayal as Captain America, who he says did have an "unreal, unbelievable job."

The new series stars Anthony Mackie as The Falcon and his alter-ego Sam Wilson. Sebastian Stan plays Bucky Barnes, also known as The Winter Soldier. The pair were last seen coming back from oblivion in the movie Endgame.

Both Mackie and Stan developed backstories for their characters, who had largely supporting roles in the Marvel films, and worked with writers to help create the series.

Marvel Studios’ latest six-episode series, 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier', promises to give fans what life is like in the superheroes’ universe following the spectacle of the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

More From Entertainment:

Ghislaine Maxwell's third bail request rejected in Manhattan court

Ghislaine Maxwell's third bail request rejected in Manhattan court
Clint Eastwood-starrer Cry Macho gets October release date

Clint Eastwood-starrer Cry Macho gets October release date
Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi in good health after surgery

Ellen DeGeneres' wife Portia de Rossi in good health after surgery
Jamie Foxx to play boxing great Mike Tyson in limited series

Jamie Foxx to play boxing great Mike Tyson in limited series
Jennifer Aniston sends love to Reese Witherspoon on her 45th birthday

Jennifer Aniston sends love to Reese Witherspoon on her 45th birthday
Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over $5k donation to her make-up pal

Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over $5k donation to her make-up pal
Emma Roberts reveals a motherhood secret in Jamie Lee Curtis interview

Emma Roberts reveals a motherhood secret in Jamie Lee Curtis interview
Dua Lipa receives apologies from Mexican fans after a scary day

Dua Lipa receives apologies from Mexican fans after a scary day
Demi Lovato includes collabs from Ariana Grande, Saweetie in new album

Demi Lovato includes collabs from Ariana Grande, Saweetie in new album
Snoop Dogg may be teaming up with David Guetta for a new big thing

Snoop Dogg may be teaming up with David Guetta for a new big thing
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shift focus to their public organization

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shift focus to their public organization
Justice League director Zack Snyder discusses Batman's future

Justice League director Zack Snyder discusses Batman's future

Latest

view all