Tuesday Mar 23 2021
Gwyneth Paltrow went into hiding for three weeks after Oscar win: 'It was so intense'

Gwyneth Paltrow reflected how intense her Oscar win was at the time

Gwyneth Paltrow received a lot of hate after she won the Academy Award for her performance in film Shakespeare in Love in 1999. 

Making an appearance on the Anna Faris Is Unqualified podcast, Paltrow reflected how intense her Oscar win was at the time. 

She told Faris, "In LA everybody was so supportive. I remember winning and feeling like the tide sort of turned and there was this feeling of when you have that much attention on you and that much energy, it was really, really overwhelming."

"I remember I was staying with my parents at their house in Santa Monica and I just kind of hid for three weeks afterward," Paltrow added. "It was so intense. Lonely is the right word, it was really strange."

She said, "It was the weirdest most surreal time. You're also kind of embarrassed that you're nominated for an Oscar and you have imposter syndrome and you think, 'I can't even believe this is happening. I'm not even that good. Does everybody hate me?'"

"I was kind of like, 'Well, of course, I'm not going to win but it's kind of cool, too," she added.

