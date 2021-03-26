Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Mar 26 2021
Helen Mirren to play villain in Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Renowned English actress Helen Mirren is confirmed to play villain Hespera in the upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods - the New Line Cinema’s sequel adaptation of the DC comic Shazam!.

In the upcoming movie "Shazam! Fury of the Gods", the 75-year-old actress will play antagonist as Hespera - the villainous daughter of the god Atlas, according to local media reports.

The Shazam sequel is the continued story of teenage Billy Batson, who transforms into his adult superhero alter ego after uttering the magic word "SHAZAM!" with a stroke from the Living Lightning of the gods.

Nearly all the cast members from 2019’s Shazam! will reprise their roles in the sequel. They include Asher Angel and Zachary Levi - the former plays teenager Billy Batson and the latter one plays Billy's adult version.

Mirren will play a sister to Rachel Zegler, the star of Steven Spielberg’s upcoming West Side Story, according to a local entertainment website. However, Zegler's joining the cast is not yet confirmed. Both the sisters “may or may not be of ill intent,” reported the media outlet.

