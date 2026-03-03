 
Ryan Murphy draws flak from Jack Schlossberg for JFK Jr. biographical series

Ryan Murphy produced series ‘Love Story’ premiered on February 12, 2026

Geo News Digital Desk
March 03, 2026

Ryan Murphy’s FX limited series Love Story, chronicling the romance of John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette, is facing sharp criticism from JFK Jr.’s nephew, Jack Schlossberg.

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, Schlossberg blasted Murphy for dramatizing his late uncle’s life without consulting the Kennedy family.

“If you want to know someone who’s never met anyone in my family, knows nothing about us, talk to Ryan Murphy,” he said.

“The guy knows nothing about what he’s talking about, and he’s making a ton of money on a grotesque display of someone else’s life.”

Schlossberg urged viewers to treat the show as fiction.

He added that Murphy should donate profits to causes his uncle championed, such as the JFK Library.

He emphasized that the series is not a documentary, but rather entertainment at the expense of family legacy.

However, it is pertinent to note that the criticism isn’t new.

Schlossberg previously slammed the series when it debuted in February, calling it exploitative.

He also linked his frustration to broader political dynamics, noting that the Kennedy name has been used in contentious ways by figures like RFK Jr. and Donald Trump.

“There’s a lot of misinformation now and iconography being used about the Kennedy family, my family, at a time when we really can’t afford to confuse people,” he said.

Schlossberg, who is running for Congress in New York’s 12th district, argued that the timing of the series is particularly troubling.

“If Ryan Murphy really cares so much about the Kennedy family, my uncle John, maybe he would try to do something about getting Trump out of power,” he added.

Murphy has previously defended Love Story, describing it as “very sympathetic” to the family. 

