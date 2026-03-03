Cillian Murphy shares honest opinion on working with Taylor Swift

Cillian Murphy makes cameo appearance in Taylor Swift's 'Opalite'

Cillian Murphy has shared his experience of featuring in the music video of Taylor Swift’s hit soundtrack, Opalite.

Taylor made the music video after being inspired by The Graham Norton Show as it features all the guests, she had attended the show with previously.

Opalite features Domhnall Gleeson, Lewis Capaldi, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Norton with a special appearance and voiceover by Murphy.

The Oppenheimer star, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, was asked to share how did his cameo in Opalite happened and how was the experience.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 49-year-old Irish actor admitted that he was really "happy" to be a part of this project.

He stated, "It’s amazing, we were all in the sofa together and then she reached out and of course we all said yeah. It’s good, it’s a really sweet, lovely song and video I was happy to be involved."

Work wise, Cillian’s Peaky Blinders movie is set to release on Netflix on March 6. It features him along with Rebecca Ferguson, Barry Keoghan, Stephen Graham and Tim Roth.