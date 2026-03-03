



How Zendaya, Tom Holland turned Marvel romance into real life

From MCU meet-cute to real-life romance

When Zendaya and Tom Holland were cast in Spider-Man: Homecoming, fans clocked the chemistry instantly. He was Peter Parker. She was MJ. Sparks? Immediate. Confirmation? Not so fast.

For years, they insisted they were “just friends.” Holland even told People magazine in 2017, “We are like the best of friends. She's so great and amazing. I'm a little worried [about dealing with fame … but] Zendaya is super famous and she's been through this and I just call her up and say, 'How do I manage being famous?' I'm very glad I have a friend like her."

The kiss that broke the internet

After reuniting for Spider-Man: Far from Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, the rumours never really died. Then came July 2021: a paparazzi snap of the two kissing in a car. Soft launch? More like hard launch.

Soon after, Holland addressed the frenzy in GQ:

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world."

He added, "I've always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway. We sort of felt robbed of our privacy. I don't think it's about not being ready. It's just that we didn't want to."

Zendaya echoed him:

"The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own. I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."

Holland later summed it up: "This isn't my story. It's our story. And we'll talk about what it is when we're ready to talk about it together."

That ring heard around the world

Fast-forward to January 5, 2025. Zendaya hits the Golden Globes red carpet wearing a diamond on that finger. The internet? Unwell.

A family source later confirmed to People magazine that the pair were engaged and that Holland proposed over the holidays.

Then, in 2026, longtime stylist and confidant Law Roach casually set social media ablaze by suggesting the couple had secretly tied the knot at the Actor Awards. No official confirmation – just chaos.

Soft launches, sweet tributes

Between premieres and press tours, their love story has played out in subtle, swoon-worthy moments.

For Zendaya’s 27th birthday, Holland posted snorkeling snaps captioned “My birthday girl.” For his birthday, she wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the one who makes me the happiest <3."

They’ve held hands on red carpets, grabbed courtside seats at NBA games, attended the BNP Paribas Open, and supported each other’s projects – including Holland’s nonalcoholic beer brand launch.

The real superpower

Yes, they’re glamorous. Yes, they’re global. But their relationship has survived something tougher than any Marvel villain: public scrutiny.

They joke. They show up. They protect what’s theirs.

And whether it’s an engagement ring, a secret wedding rumour or just another adorable birthday post, one thing’s clear – this isn’t just an MCU love story.

It’s theirs.