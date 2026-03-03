 
Angelina Jolie is dating Louis Garrel? Truth about relationship revealed

Here's what’s really going on between 'Couture' co-stars Angelina Jolie and Louis Garrel

Geo News Digital Desk
March 03, 2026

Amid plans to leave Los Angeles, Angelina Jolie has recently been hit with dating rumours.

After finalising her divorce with Brad Pitt in December 2024, following an eight-year long legal battle, the mother of six sparked romance rumours with Louis Garrel.

The Maleficent star worked with the French actor on their new movie Couture, and the two walked the red carpet together at the Paris premiere earlier this February.

They were also seen hanging out casually, which fueled the dating chatter.

Amid the growing speculations, a source close to the Oscar winner has set the record straight on the status of her relationship with her co-star.

Clearing the air once and of all, the tipster told TMZ that the Maria actress is single right now.

While Jolie and Garrel did go out for dinner, the insider emphasises that it was “as friends, and that’s where their relationship stands.”

“Angelina and Louis are good friends who have friends in common but she remains single and she’s only focused on her kids and her work,” they explained.

Notably, the three-time Golden Globe Awards winner is currently in a transitional "healing" phase of her life, focusing on her six children, her sustainable fashion brand, and a planned departure from Los Angeles.

She has described her current state as "lighter and more at ease" after her divorce settlement with Pitt, 62.

For the unversed, Jolie, 50, is preparing for a permanent move abroad once her youngest children turn 18.

