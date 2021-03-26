Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik make first public appearance with daughter Khai

Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik took baby Khai out on a stroll in NYC

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were seen making their first appearance with daughter Khai in New York City on Thursday.



This was the couple's first outing in a year. While Malik appeared wearing a leather jacket and black button-up top with blue jeans and a black mask, Hadid was seen rocking a white top, orange blazer, striped scarf, light-wash denim jeans, yellow socks, and white sneakers.

Hadid and Malik were taking baby Khai out on a stroll with the little one sleeping in her pram.

The duo had not been photographed together in over a year, specially after the supermodel gave birth.

Earlier, the former One Direction band mate revealed how fatherhood has changed him.

“Honestly, it’s amazing,” Malik stated, via E!. “A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, ‘It’s a big adjustment, and it’s going to be a massive change and stuff.’ But honestly, she’s an amazing baby. It’s been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It’s just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I’m enjoying it, for sure.”