'Bridgerton 2' to have Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's parallels? Actress reveals

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal drama to be depicted in 'Bridgerton' season 2?

Famed Netflix series Bridgerton season 2 is all set to include a surprising twist, featuring Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's parallels in the series.



Spilling the beans in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Adjoa Andoh, who plays Lady Danbury in Bridgerton, said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal drama will be depicted in the show.



She said that Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset's new life is something like that of the Sussexes.

"I really can't say too much nor would you expect me to, but I guess what we do know absolutely is that they're married now. It's a new married life and they have the baby, so there are all the vagaries of what that is like for young people with a new baby," Andoh told the outlet.

"I mean Harry and Meghan, what's it like when you have a new baby? How does it affect you when [you are] a young couple with a new baby?"

Divulging what the plot of the season would be like, Andoh added, "I just think we're going to see how Phoebe and Regé's characters, Daphne and Simon, navigate being in love, very in lust still, but with a new baby in their lives."

She added, "Having to navigate and negotiate that between each other, between their families and between their wider social circles. Yeah, it's going to be interesting ... [And with Simon], how do you father when you haven't even fathered [or had a father]?"