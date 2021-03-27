Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 27 2021
Kendall Jenner reacts after mom Kris Jenner accidentally announces pregnancy

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Kris Jenner took to Twitter asking everyone to send positivity Kendall Jenner's way

Kendall Jenner has reacted to mom Kris Jenner's cryptic post hinting at the supermodel's pregnancy.

On March 25, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took to Twitter asking everyone to send positivity Kendall's way. 

"You got this!!!," the mother of six wrote, followed by a baby bottle emoji. 

After the post, people assumed Kendall is expecting her first baby. 

Clearing the air, the 25-year-old had to step in to say, "Mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!"

From what it seems, Kris' post came after Kendall was in charge of looking after sister Khloe and Kim's babies so that they can enjoy a girls' night out in Malibu. 

Fans were quick to react to the cryptic post. A user commented, "For a moment i thought kendall was pregnant but then i found out she is a nanny, my god i almost had a cardiac arrest."

Another joked, "Hahaha poor Kendall! That's moms- they love ya but still embarrass you even as adults."


