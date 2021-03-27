Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir win the internet with latest selfies

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary, have won the internet with their latest adorable selfies.



Sajal shared the stunning photos with Ahad a few days after she left her fans concerned with cryptic messages.

The Alif actress turned to Instagram and posted the selfies with Ahad from the wedding ceremony of their friend Umair Qazi on her Instagram Stories.

With these selfies, Sajal has quashed the rift rumours making rounds on the internet, with husband Ahad.

Earlier, rift rumours were abuzz after Sajal shared some cryptic messages on her Insta stories and later deleted, leaving fans concerned.

Sajal and Ahad celebrated their first wedding anniversary on March 14.